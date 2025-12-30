Blackhawks Prospect A.J. Spellacy Sparks Team USA Comeback In Exhilarating Win Over Slovakia

Canada versus Czechia’s thrilling 7-5 game on Boxing Day was the perfect way to cap off Day 1 of the 2026 World Junior Championship. It was just the fourth game of the tournament, but the back-and-forth they had made for “Game of the Tournament” honors already. Of course, the elimination round will most likely have a game or two that will replace those honors, but USA and Slovakia threw their hats in the ring on Day 4.

If we learned anything from Slovakia’s tournament-opener against Sweden, it’s that you don’t want to underestimate them, nor take them easy. The Swedes had to scrape out a one-goal victory against them, and so did the Americans.

USA quickly realized in the first period that this wasn’t going to be an easy game. Slovakia captain Tobias Pitka and potential first-rounder for the 2026 NHL Draft, Tomas Chrenko, each found the back of the net in the opening 20. A hush could be heard around the packed Grand Casino Arena, as the home fans were stunned.

The Americans found themselves down a man just 1:20 into the second frame. A potential for disaster going down by three, Windsor Spitfires forward A.J. Spellacy said not on my watch.

Brendan McMorrow blocked a shot on the penalty kill, prompting Spellacy to turn on the jets and give him an option as he drove towards the net. McMorrow saucered the puck over, and Spellacy extended out to one-touch the puck into the back of the net, sending the American fans into a blaze out of their seats.

“We knew coming into that period someone had to get us going,” Spellacy said to TSN’s Brit Dort in the second intermission.

The penalty killer extradornaire got the ball rolling for his team, setting the tone for what they needed to do to come back. Although Slovakia scored five minutes later to regain their two-goal lead, USA got back to playing their game, and once again it was Spellacy who got the boys re-energized.

After a lost offensive zone faceoff, Spellacy read the hard rim around the boards for the Slovak defender. He used that high-end speed burst he possesses to beat the Slovak forward to the puck. He got the puck to his teammate in front of the net who had his shot blocked, but it trickled to McMorrow’s tape, bringing USA within one again.

“I was on the ice for two of their goals, so I got to be better too,” said in the second intermission. He certainly took his own words to heart and became one of USA’s best players on the ice for the rest of the game.

The Chicago Blackhawks prospect will be a fan favourite. He’s a speedy power forward who will deliver massive hits, energize his team and the crowd, and is a fantastic penalty killer. Spellacy may only be playing a fourth-line role for his country, but he and his line fueled USA’s comeback.

Boston Bruins’ 2025 first-rounder James Hagens had been held without a goal through his first two games. He got the monkey off his back late in the second to cap off a crazy six-goal period, assisted by top OHL defenseman Chase Reid.

Reid flashed his offensive vision quickly in the third, setting up Hagens for his second of the game in a span of 63 seconds of game time.

Fellow Bruins prospect Will Zellers has been excellent and a key offensive contributor for the Americans in this tournament. His power play marker at 4:34 into the third proved to be the game-winner. Slovakia scored late with the goalie pulled to make it a one-goal game, but they couldn’t add another, and the Americans escaped with a 6-5 victory.

