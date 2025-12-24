Three-Peat Quest: OHL Stars Chase Reid and A.J. Spellacy Make Final USA World Juniors Roster

Team Canada wrapped up their pre-tournament games with a dominating 13-goal outburst against Denmark on Tuesday. Their international rivals, the United States, wrapped up their exhibition matches on the same night, taking down Finland 3-1.

All eyes will be on the home country. Can USA bring home a third consecutive gold? They will be the first country to do so at the World Juniors since Canada’s five-year gold streak from 2005 to 2009.

Days away from the competition beginning, the United States has announced its final roster, which will attempt to secure a three-peat.

Returnees Cole Hutson, James Hagens, and Cole Eiserman highlight this year’s roster. Forwards Will Horcoff, Max Plante, and Brodie Ziemer shouldn’t be slept on and will also play a significant role in achieving glory for the Americans.

As for the OHL representation, three players were invited to their training camp — Chase Reid, A.J. Spellacy, and Henry Brzustewicz. Two of those names will don the red, white, and blue this holiday season.

Greyhounds’ stud defenseman Chase Reid and the Spitfires’ speedy, rugged forward A.J. Spellacy survived the last round of cuts for Team USA. Henry Brzustewicz has been loaned back to the London Knights.

Outside of Cole Huston, Reid is arguably USA’s second-best offensive defenseman. It will be interesting to see how they utilize him in this tournament. He was notably cut and left off the American U18 roster last spring, which was a big mistake. Also, USA’s squad has five right-shot blueliners, so his usual advantage of shooting right won’t play into effect.

Reid was partnered up with Edmonton Oilers prospect Asher Barnett in their final pre-tournament game. It appears that Adam Kleber, Logan Hensler, and E.J. Emery have the inside edge over the OHL blueliner. However, if the Americans struggle moving the puck in transition and feel they need additional offense generation from the backend, Reid should be the first to see an elevated role.

For the lone OHL forward Spellacy, he will play your prototypical crash-and-bang bottom-six style of game. The ex-football defensive star loves to run around and play the body. He’s an excellent two-way forward who can shift between center and wing and use his high-end acceleration to get behind defenders off the rush.

