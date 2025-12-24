Canada Finds Its Rhythm: 13-Goal Outburst vs. Denmark Sets Tone For World Juniors

Canada wrapped up their pre-tournament games on Tuesday night in Minnesota. After a couple of exhibition matches against Sweden in Kitchener and London, ending in wins for both countries, Canada chartered off to the United States to face off against Denmark. It was the final preparation before the real thing begins on Boxing Day, and Canada showed they are ready.

Canada flexed their offensive firepower against the Danes, as you would expect them to. Leading 6-1 after 40 minutes, the Canadians rallied off seven goals, capping off a dominant 13-2 victory.

Top NHL draft-eligible prospect Gavin McKenna had a rough game against Sweden last Saturday. It wasn’t exactly the birthday present the newly turned 18-year-old envisioned. Sweden opened the scoring in the first period after McKenna fumbled a pass into his own net on a delayed penalty. Then, with the goalie pulled in the third, he made a risky backhand pass through the middle of the ice, which was picked off by Jack Berglund, who scored his second of the game.

McKenna received some heat online for his risky and lackadaisical puck management. He said to the media that he knows there has been a lot of chatter regarding his game, but he admits that chatter fires him up.

Meet The "Dream Killers": Kashawn Aitcheson Sets A Bold Tone For Canada’s World Junior Run

Defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson is relishing the opportunity to be the enemy and provide an upset in enemy territory this holiday season, claiming the name of "Dream Killers" for Canada.

In typical McKenna fashion, the Penn State forward led the charge in their win over Denmark, recording a team-high five points (2 goals, 3 assists). The chemistry he had with Montreal Canadiens prospect Michael Hage and Nashville Predators prospect Brady Martin was quickly renewed.

On the other hand, Tij Iginla moved up to play with San Jose Sharks’ Michael Misa and Philadelphia Flyers prospect Porter Martone. That trio also looked extremely comfortable with one another, connecting on Canada’s opening goal on their first shot. Former Brampton Steelheads captain Martone recorded two goals and two assists.

As for how the current OHLers performed, they combined for three goals and seven assists.

Cole Beaudoin and Brady Martin each recorded a goal and two assists. Sam O’Reilly had a couple of helpers, Jett Luchanko had a power play tally in the first, and defenseman Cameron Reid had an assist.

Ex-Saginaw Spirit defenseman Zayne Parekh finally broke out offensively in the final pre-tournament tune-up, scoring four points (1 goal, 3 assists). His former Spirit teammate, with whom he won the 2024 Memorial Cup, Michael Misa, also had a strong night with two assists.

Canada was expected to win this game. Arguably, and no offence to the Danish team, they were expected to win big. They took care of business. While some may look at this game and the outcome as meaningless for this Canadian team, keep in mind that this team showed signs of disconnect through their first two exhibition games against Sweden. Taking advantage of a lower-end team and having a productive offensive night for several of their star players will boost their confidence.

Imagine what would happen if they didn’t win big against Denmark? There would be an excruciating amount of chatter regarding whether this team has what it takes to win gold. Additionally, the confidence of the players, who know they should dominate a game like that, would drop. Look what happened when Canada lost to Latvia in round-robin play in last year’s tournament.

Canada begins their quest for gold on Boxing Day, taking on the Czech’s, who have knocked them out of the quarterfinals in back-to-back tournaments.

