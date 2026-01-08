Joshua Avery Traded For Second Time This Year; Guelph Bolsters Memorial Cup Team For 2027

Guelph Storm GM George Burnett has had a busy season. He’s operated his phone as both a seller and buyer in the trade market. Co-captains Jett Luchanko and Charlie Paquette were both traded to the Brantford Bulldogs for assets, but with the organization hosting the 2027 Memorial Cup, they want to ensure they will have a competitive team capable of hoisting Canada’s holy grail in junior hockey.

Burnett made a bold move, trading away four draft picks and promising young forward Alex McLean for Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Tyler Hopkins. The move is all about strengthening his team for next season, and he’s made another similar transaction.

The Storm announced that they have acquired 2007-born forward Joshua Avery from the Brampton Steelheads in exchange for a 2028 third-round pick (Owen Sound) and a 2027 fourth-round pick (Erie).

Avery was dealt earlier in the year by the Brantford Bulldogs. Because the Bulldogs had a strong lineup, the trade enabled him to receive more playing time. During his time with the Steelheads, he developed into a solid top-nine player for the team, recording eight goals and ten assists, totaling 18 points in 31 games.

“Josh is a versatile forward who provides strong skating, high compete, and skill to our forward group,” said Guelph GM George Burnett.

Avery's joining the Storm squad means he will reunite with his minor hockey teammate, Wil McFadden.

McFadden and Avery led the charge on the Peterborough Petes U16 2007-born squad during the 2022-23 season. That Petes squad was unstoppable, finishing the regular season with a record of 33-1-2 and winning the OMHA U16 AAA Championship. They had an amazing run, one of the best in the organization’s history at the 2023 OHL Cup, making it to the semi-finals.

