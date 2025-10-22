Owen Sound Attack Jake Crawford Commits To NCAA Bowling Green State University

Former Owen Sound Attack forward and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, Sam McCue, recently announced his commitment to play for Bowling Green State University in the NCAA upon completion of his OHL career.

Now, a current Attack forward will join him on the Falcons. Centerman Jake Crawford announced his commitment to Bowling Green State earlier this week.

“I’m really excited and honored to announce my commitment to further my academics and hockey career at Bowling Green State University. I’m thankful to everyone who has helped along the way,” Crawford said via the Attack’s press release.

With Crawford's commitment to the NCAA, Owen Sound now has 10 players on their roster who have NCAA commitments.

Crawford, 18, is in his third OHL campaign. He was a highly-touted prospect for Owen Sound, who selected him 33rd overall in the second round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. As a 16-year-old right out of the draft, he not only cracked Owen Sound’s lineup for the start of the 2023-24 season, but he became a full-time player for them, recording 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) in 57 games.

Last season was a big year for the 6-foot-3 forward. It was his NHL draft season. And he was named an assistant captain for the Attack in the process.

Unfortunately, his first year of NHL draft eligibility did not pan out the way he had hoped for. His offensive production increased marginally to 25 points (8 goals, 17 assists) in 65 games. But he did catch the eyes of NHL Central Scouting, who ranked him 173rd amongst North American skaters.

Crawford did not hear his name called at the draft and appears to have used that as motivation, as he has gotten off to a strong start. He has registered five goals and three assists through 12 games thus far and is tied for third on his team in goals.

Another note on his improvements: last season, he finished the season with a 46.3% on faceoffs. As of the time of writing, he is 51.4% on the draws.

Bowling Green State University has increased its OHL commitments up to three, with Crawford joining Brantford Bulldogs’ Sam McCue and Camron Hankai.

