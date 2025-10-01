2025-26 Power Rankings: QMJHL Regular Season (Week 3)

Week three of QMJHL action begins tonight, October 1st with a match between the Charlottetown Islanders and the Shawinigan Cataractes at 7 PM EDT.

This week's edition of the pwoer rankings will see more of a bias towards play this season as QMJHL team's NHL prospects such as Justin Carbonneau (St. Louis Blues) and Spencer Gill (Philadelphia Flyers), both of the Armada have returned.

Tier One - Contenders

1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (4-0-0)

2. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (2-1-1)

3. Moncton Wildcats (2-1-1)

4. Charlottetown Islanders (3-0-1)

5. Shawinigan Cataractes (1-1-)

6. Newfoundland Regimeent (2-2-0)

7. Sherbrooke Phoenix (2-1-0)

8. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (2-1-2)

9. Rimouski Océanic (3-1-0)

Tier Two - Pretenders

10. Quebec Remparts (2-3-0)

11. Cape Breton Eagles (1-1-2)

12. Gatineau Olympiques (3-1-0)

13. Drummondville Voltigeurs (2-1-1)

14. Saint John Sea Dogs (2-2-0)

15. Val-d'Or Foreurs (1-3-0)

16. Halifax Mooseheads (2-2-0)

17. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (0-3-1)

18. Victoriaville Tigres (2-2-0)

