    2025-26 Power Rankings: QMJHL Regular Season (Week 3)

    Jacob Titus
    Oct 1, 2025, 14:35
    Updated at: Oct 1, 2025, 14:36

    Week three of QMJHL action begins tonight, October 1st with a match between the Charlottetown Islanders and the Shawinigan Cataractes at 7 PM EDT.

    This week's edition of the pwoer rankings will see more of a bias towards play this season as QMJHL team's NHL prospects such as Justin Carbonneau (St. Louis Blues) and Spencer Gill (Philadelphia Flyers), both of the Armada have returned.

    Tier One - Contenders

    1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (4-0-0)

    2. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (2-1-1)

    3. Moncton Wildcats (2-1-1)

    4. Charlottetown Islanders (3-0-1)

    5. Shawinigan Cataractes (1-1-)

    6. Newfoundland Regimeent (2-2-0)

    7. Sherbrooke Phoenix (2-1-0)

    8. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (2-1-2)

    9. Rimouski Océanic (3-1-0)

    Tier Two - Pretenders

    10. Quebec Remparts (2-3-0)

    11. Cape Breton Eagles (1-1-2)

    12. Gatineau Olympiques (3-1-0)

    13. Drummondville Voltigeurs (2-1-1)

    14. Saint John Sea Dogs (2-2-0)

    15. Val-d'Or Foreurs (1-3-0)

    16. Halifax Mooseheads (2-2-0)

    17. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (0-3-1)

    18. Victoriaville Tigres (2-2-0)

