2025-26 Power Rankings: QMJHL Regular Season (Week 7)

Week seven of QMJHL action kicks off with three games tonight:
Here's how the league is shaping up after six weeks.
1. Charlottetown Islanders (10-2-3)
2. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (9-3-3)
3. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (8-2-2)
4. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (8-3-3)
5. Halifax Mooseheads (9-4-0)
6. Newfoundland Regiment (8-6-0)
7. Moncton Wildcats (6-4-2)
8. Sherbrooke Phoenix (7-4-1)
9. Gatineau Olympiques (8-7-0)
10. Drummondville Voltigeurs (7-4-2)
11. Shawinigan Cataractes (6-3-3)
12. Victoriaville Tigres (6-5-1)
13. Rimouski Océanic (6-6-0)
14. Val-d'Or Foreurs (5-6-3)
15, Saint John Sea Dogs (5-6-`1)
16, Cape Breton Eagles (4-5-4)
17. Quebec Remparts (5-8-1)
18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (2-8-4)
