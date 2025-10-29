2025-26 Power Rankings: QMJHL Regular Season (Week 7)

Week seven of QMJHL action kicks off with three games tonight:

Saint John at Cape Breton - 6 PM EDT

Charlottetown at Victoriaville - 7 PM EDT

Halifax at Blainville-Boisbriand - 7 PM EDT

Here's how the league is shaping up after six weeks.

Tier One - Contenders

1. Charlottetown Islanders (10-2-3)

2. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (9-3-3)

3. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (8-2-2)

4. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (8-3-3)

Tier Two - Pretenders

5. Halifax Mooseheads (9-4-0)

6. Newfoundland Regiment (8-6-0)

7. Moncton Wildcats (6-4-2)

8. Sherbrooke Phoenix (7-4-1)

9. Gatineau Olympiques (8-7-0)

10. Drummondville Voltigeurs (7-4-2)

11. Shawinigan Cataractes (6-3-3)

Tier Three - Hopefuls

12. Victoriaville Tigres (6-5-1)

13. Rimouski Océanic (6-6-0)

14. Val-d'Or Foreurs (5-6-3)

15, Saint John Sea Dogs (5-6-`1)

16, Cape Breton Eagles (4-5-4)

17. Quebec Remparts (5-8-1)

18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (2-8-4)

