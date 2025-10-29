    • Powered by Roundtable

    2025-26 Power Rankings: QMJHL Regular Season (Week 7)

    Oct 29, 2025, 14:00
    Islanders jump ahead the Armada to lead the pack! See how your favorite QMJHL teams stack up after six weeks of thrilling hockey action.

    Week seven of QMJHL action kicks off with three games tonight:

    • Saint John at Cape Breton - 6 PM EDT
    • Charlottetown at Victoriaville - 7 PM EDT
    • Halifax at Blainville-Boisbriand - 7 PM EDT

    Here's how the league is shaping up after six weeks.

    Tier One - Contenders

    1. Charlottetown Islanders (10-2-3)

    2. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (9-3-3)

    3. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (8-2-2)

    4. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (8-3-3)

    Tier Two - Pretenders

    5. Halifax Mooseheads (9-4-0)

    6. Newfoundland Regiment (8-6-0)

    7. Moncton Wildcats (6-4-2)

    8. Sherbrooke Phoenix (7-4-1)

    9. Gatineau Olympiques (8-7-0)

    10. Drummondville Voltigeurs (7-4-2)

    11. Shawinigan Cataractes (6-3-3)

    Tier Three - Hopefuls

    12. Victoriaville Tigres (6-5-1)

    13. Rimouski Océanic (6-6-0)

    14. Val-d'Or Foreurs (5-6-3)

    15, Saint John Sea Dogs (5-6-`1)

    16, Cape Breton Eagles (4-5-4)

    17. Quebec Remparts (5-8-1)

    18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (2-8-4)

