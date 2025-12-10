2025-26 QMJHL Power Rankings - Week 13

As the holidays get closer and closer, week 13 of the 2025-26 QMJHL season begins with just one game on Wednesday evening.

- Saint John vs Baie-Comeau - 7 PM EST

Here's how the league shakes out heading into the weekend.

Tier One - Contenders

1. Moncton Wildcats (19-6-3)

2. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (18-5-4)

3. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (17-6-4)

While the top three teams in the league remain the cream of the crop, the Moncton Wildcats jump from third to first after a 3-0 weekend, and going 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Star Utah Mammoth prospect Caleb Desnoyers has been on fire lately, putting up nine points in his past three games, rounding into form ahead of the World Juniors at the end of the month.

Tier Two - Pretenders

4. Drummondville Voltigeurs (16-8-3)

5. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (16-8-3)

6. Shawinigan Cataractes (15-7-3)

7. Charlottetown Islanders (15-9-5)

8. Newfoundland Regiment (15-11-2)

9. Rimouski Océanic (15-11-1)

10. Halifax Mooseheads (14-10-2)

11. Cape Breton Eagles (12-9-5)

The pretenders tier remains pretty wide, though there is starting to be a bit of separation with the teams at the top. Drummondville's 55 Cup victory jump them from seventh to fourth, though we'll have to wait and see if they can continue their success indoors. Newfoundland's two home victories over Charlottetown put them next right behind the P.E.I. team.

Tier Three - Hopefuls

12. Quebec Remparts (13-12-2)

13. Sherbrooke Phoenix (12-11-3)

14. Val-d'Or Foreurs (11-13-4)

15. Gatineau Olympiques (11-14-2)

16. Victoriaville Tigres (10-14-4)

17. Saint John Sea Dogs (10-16-1)

The season is nearing the halfway point, and most of the teams in the hopefuls tier are at best still trying to cling on to a .500 record. Teams like Quebec and Saint John may have a quicker pathway to being good next year and may attempt to hold onto some players to get the youngsters on the team some playoff experience, but it has to be balanced with gaining assets to flip for future success.

Tier Four - Rebuilders

18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (5-19-4)

For now, the Drakkar remain the only team in the rebuilders tier, but at least they took a win from their only game last week, and now play three at home this weekend. While the playoffs seem long gone, it's at least important to keep the season fun and focus on developmental positives.

