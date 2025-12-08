Recap: Voltigeurs Dominate Tigres, Win Inaugural 55 Cup

Five QMJHL games took place across the league on Sunday, including a massive upset from Baie-Comeau over Chicoutimi, as well as the inaugural 55 Cup final.

Zoomed In: Drummondville (5) - Victoriaville (0)

Back outside at Trois-Rivières' cold, cold Hippodome, the final of this weekend's tournament was a lot of fun, but not particularly close.

A total of 2,691 spectators braved the winter cold and showed up to watch the game, which ended up being one-way traffic the way of Drummondville all afternoon.

Jesse Allecia started the scoring just 1:35 into the first period, which turned out to be the game winning goal. As the Voltigeurs took a 17-8 advantage in shots into the first intermission, David Bosson doubled the advantage for the Volts.

The second was more of the same, with Drummondville doubling Victoriaville in shots 22-11, and Maxime Lafond scoring the only goal of the frame, giving his team a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the third.

There, the game was iced, with a pair of Yoan Tasse power-play goals really putting the game to bed.

Allecia's three (1+2) point effort alongside Tasse's double and Owen Keefe's pair of assists led the way offensively, while import goalie Jan Larys put up a 29-save shutout. Clearly, Larys loves playing outdoors, as he allowed just one goal in the two games in the weekend's Winter Classic.

For the Tigres, Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Gabriel D'Aigle did all he could, stopping 44 of 49 Voltigeurs shots, but it just wasn't his team's afternoon in the end, being heavily outshot and outplayed on the day.

Overall, the first-ever 55 Cup was good fun, showcasing some top talent on teams in the region, and it's always fun to see outdoor hockey. While there were some logistical issues, like the extended second intermission in the Drummondville/Shawinigan due to ice damage from being too cold, it ran pretty smoothly overall.

The league should also get credit for changing the broadcast camera angle after the first game, as the higher vantage point made it much easier to follow the action.

Other Scores

Moncton (4) - Saint John (2)

Val-d'Or (5) - Halifax (2)

Charlottetown (2) - Newfoundland (5)

Baie-Comeau (7) - Chicoutimi (6) (OT)

Player of the Night

Kyle Powers (BAC) - 3 goals, 0 assists

Tonight's Games

Charlottetown at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EST

