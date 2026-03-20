2025-26 QMJHL Power Rankings: Week 27

It's the true final stretch of the 2025-26 QMJHL season. Each team has just two games left to position themselves ahead of playoff time. Friday features a full nine-game slate with everyone in action.
Halifax at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EDT
Moncton at Charlottetown - 6 PM EDT
Saint John at Cape Breton - 6 PM EDT
Shawinigan at Victoriaville - 7 PM EDT
Sherbrooke at Drummondville - 7 PM EDT
Blainville-Boisbriand at Gatineau - 7 PM EDT
Chicoutimi at Quebec - 7 PM EDT
Rimouski at Baie-Comeau - 7 PM EDT
Val-d'Or at Rouyn-Noranda - 7 PM EDT
And here are how the final power rankings of the regular season will shape up.
1. Moncton Wildcats (48-10-4) (Prev. 2)
2. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (47-10-5) (Prev. 1)
These two teams are clearly the class of the league, and they're still fighting to see which one will take home both the top seed in the Eastern conference, and with it the Jean-Rougeau Trophy.
After the Saguenéens slipped up last week, the Wildcats are in pole position to take home the one seed, if they can win two games against a talented Charlottetown side.
3. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (38-18-6) (Prev. 3)
4. Drummondville Voltigeurs (39-17-6) (Prev. 4)
5. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (38-17-7) (Prev. 5)
New to the power rankings for this final week are slightly more tiers. We've chosen to separate these three a tier ahead of their counterparts down in the pretenders tier.
This choice was made mainly because of form and standings, as it's clear the three teams still fighting to win the West are a step above the next group of teams.
While the Armada are technically the third seed as it stands, their roster is still the most star-studded, especially with the return of star blueliner Xavier Villeneuve this weekend.
6. Newfoundland Regiment (36-22-4) (Prev. 6)
7. Charlottetown Islanders (33-21-8) (Prev. 7)
8. Shawinigan Cataractes (33-23-6) (Prev. 8)
9. Sherbrooke Phoenix (33-24-5) (Prev. 11)
10. Quebec Remparts (32-24-6) (Prev. 9)
This will likely be the widest tier, and it's all full of teams who probably could make a playoff run, but have just a little something that's holding them back from being a true contender.
Whether it's the Regiment's depth, the Islanders' inconsistency, the Cataractes' bad form, or anything else, these teams just aren't quite at the level where you could see them lifting the trophy this season.
That being said, it would probably be a disappointment for whichever of these teams lose in round one. Statistically, at least two of them have to.
11. Cape Breton Eagles (27-22-13) (Prev. 10)
12. Halifax Mooseheads (29-27-6) (Prev. 12)
13. Val-d'Or Foreurs (26-29-7) (Prev. 13)
The hopefuls tier is pretty small, because really these three teams are in unique spots. At one point, they were in or pushing the pretenders group, but they just aren't at that level.
In particular, Cape Breton is limping into the post-season, with a 1-6-3 record in their last 10 games. It would take a lot for Halifax to steal the sixth seed away from the Eagles, but getting to play Newfoundland instead of Chicoutimi or Moncton seems like a pretty big prize.
Meanwhile out West, the Foreurs are essentially a one-man show, but Philippe Veilleux has been so good he could maybe win a playoff game or two on his own.
14. Victoriaville Tigres (23-34-5) (Prev. 14)
15. Saint John Sea Dogs (22-35-5) (Prev. 15)
16. Gatineau Olympiques (20-37-5) (Prev. 16)
It would probably be seen as a success if any of these three clubs manage to win a playoff game.
But, at least, it'll be fun to watch some of the younger talent on these teams play in some big games. Simon-Xavier Cyr and Maxim Dube (GAT) will get some nice experience, Alexey Vlasov and Egor Shilov (VIC) can continue their statistical prowess, and of course Alexis Joseph (SNB) can continue making headlines with a big performance.
But, in the end, the chances are probably 20/1 for any of these teams to advance. They're just happy to be here.
17. Rimouski Océanic (18-43-1) (Prev. 17)
18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (14-42-6) (Prev. 18)
The Drakkar have essentially been in last the entire season. They've barely won, and nothing has gone right for them.
But, Rimouski has been otherworldly bad in 2026. Since trading star goalie William Lacelle to the Armada on January 5, the Océanic have won just one of the 26 games they've played, culminating in an active 24-game skid.
These two basement dwellers face each other in their final two games of the season. If the Drakkar win them both (at least one of which coming in regulation) they would climb out of last and into 17th.
This would mean nothing other than a positive memory to end a horror season, but at least it would be something.
It's worth mentioning that neither of these teams are in possession of their own first-round picks this year.