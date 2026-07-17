3 Potential Breakout Stars For The 2026-27 QMJHL Season

These players were good last season, but could take their game to new heights heading into the new campaign.
The progression of junior hockey is usually pretty natural. As you get older, you get stronger, faster, more experienced in the league, and the players around you get younger.
With that, there are usually a handful of true breakout players across the leagues. Guys who figure it out, and go from useful piece to a top player in the league.
Here are three players who could take that jump next season in the QMJHL.
Nikita Ovcharov (Quebec Remparts)
It was a good rookie season for the Quebec Remparts import. He played in the top six, was dynamite at the QMJHL top prospects game last fall, and overall became a solid piece on a solid team.
In 64 games, Ovcharov recorded 17 goals and 27 assists for 44 points. He followed that up with six (3+3) points in 11 playoff games. While he didn't get drafted to the NHL, the Lipetsk, Russia, native got to attend Montreal Canadiens development camp.
Everything should level up next year for Ovcharov and the Remparts. Up front, the team looks absolutely loaded.
With St. Louis Blues first-rounder Maddox Dagenais returning for next season alongside the additions of fellow 2027 NHL top prospects James Scantlebury and Carter Meyer, this team looks like one of the premier favourites in the QMJHL.
There really aren't any teams in the league that can match the firepower Quebec provides up front, and Ovcharov is a big part of that.
The hard-working winger should be able to flash even more of his offensive upside, and be a key scoring leader on the power play and even strength for the Remparts in 2026-27.
Florent Houle (Sherbrooke Phoenix)
It might not have ended up in a series win, but Florent Houle showed exactly what he can do in Sherbrooke's first-round series against Shawinigan.
The pesky, fiery 6-foot tall winger really showed up, potting five goals and an assist in seven games. He's a little water bug at even strength, pushing the pace of the game and driving the game forward.
His shot is solid, he can make plays, and he does all the things you'd want from an emerging top player heading into his 19-year-old season.
Houle had a solid 2025-26 regular season campaign, with 41 (19+22) points in 52 games, a good step up from his rookie totals. That, combined with his great playoff play, saw the Utah Mammoth step up and select him in the sixth round of this year's NHL draft.
While the Phoenix might not be an A-tier contender next season, Houle should continue to be one of their top offensive weapons. A boost in power-play production could see some big point totals for the Quebec City native.
Elias Schneider (Cape Breton Eagles)
Another import on a top team, Schneider was the key piece in a trade that sent him to the Cape Breton Eagles around the draft.
In all honesty, the season the German-born centre had with the Shawinigan Cataractes might have gone under the radar, particularly his play down the stretch after returning from the World Juniors.
In 52 games, Schneider recorded 53 (23+30) points, ending up third on a pretty decent team in points during his first QMJHL season.
He's a creative, skilled forward that can put up points in all situations, and can change the game with his talent at times.
This upcoming season shapes up to be a big one for Schneider in general. In Cape Breton, he'll be tasked with being a top offensive talent on a team with deep playoff aspirations, and then he should also be one of Germany's top players at the World Juniors this fall.
Not a bad spot to be in for the Rosenheim native.