6 QMJHLers Named To Canada's Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Training Camp

The Q is represented pretty well among the 27 players heading to Edmonton for the camp next week.
Rejoice, hockey fans.
The Hlinka-Gretzky Cup often serves as the event to finally break the summer drought without any organized or televised hockey, with the August tournament a good chance to get a first glimpse of some of the top upcoming draft prospects in a given year.
This year, six QMJHLers will attend Hockey Canada's camp for the event, set for July 27-Aug. 1 in Edmonton. Here's a quick look at why all six have been selected to represent their country.
Alexis Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs)
Of course, top prospect Alexis Joseph is on this list. The big, 6-foot-5 centre has been seen as a top prospect for years, with the top pick in the 2025 QMJHL draft expected to play a big role on this team.
Last season, Joseph put up 60 (24+36) points in 54 games with the Sea Dogs, scored a ridiculous 13 (6+7) points in five games at the U17 World Challenge, and earned a spot on Canada's U18 Worlds team as an underager.
Now, it's the Lachenaie native's turn to really turn it on and keep his spot as a projected top three pick in the 2027 NHL draft. A strong Hlinka-Gretzky Cup heading into a good start to the season in Saint John would do wonders for that.
Malik L'Italien (Halifax Mooseheads)
With the top pick in the 2025 Q draft represented, it's only fair the second overall pick should be here as well.
L'Italien didn't have a standout season on the stat sheet for Halifax, posting 24 (4+20) points in 64 games, but the smooth-skating, 6-foot-3 blueliner was steady and improved as the year went along.
Now, he gets a chance to show himself to Hockey Canada brass at this camp, work for a spot on the team and get off to a good start to his NHL draft-year season.
Quinn Norman (Newfoundland Regiment)
Another blueliner, Norman isn't eligible to be drafted to the NHL until 2028 due to his December birthday, but has always had a fan in Hockey Canada.
The 6-foot blueliner might not be the flashiest, but he works hard, has a ton of good traits and is clearly valued internationally.
The St. John's native had a goal and 12 assists in 53 games as a QMJHL rookie, and will hope this experience can help him progress into a bigger role on his hometown Regiment next season.
Benjamin Veitch (Newfoundland Regiment)
Veitch and Norman have a lot of similarities. Both St. John's natives playing for their hometown team in the QMJHL, both players also aren't NHL draft eligible until 2028.
The 6-foot-3 centre in Veitch had a big playoff run to bookend a solid rookie year, scoring five goals and two assist in Newfoundland's run to the second round of the playoffs, including a few big goals.
Now, he'll have a chance to show what he can do at this camp, using his big body and ability to drive with the puck to get to the net.
Sam Berthiaume (Cape Breton Eagles)
Goalies usually take longer to develop, and don't typically play in major junior as 16-year-olds.
However, Cape Breton couldn't help but get a sniff at the 6-foot-5 Berthiaume, giving him one QMJHL game last season, a 3-2 overtime loss to Charlottetown in January.
The Stellarton, N.S., native had a fantastic year with the Truro Bearcats of the MJAHL last year, sporting a .927 save percentage alongside a 12-4-0 record.
He projects to step into the backup role with the Eagles next year behind trade acquisition Lucas Beckman, and then climb into the starting role in the future.
Mathis Fortin (Drummondville Voltigeurs)
A second QMJHL goaltending prospect to head to this camp, Fortin actually got into 10 games with the Volts last season.
He did very well in his limited action, as well, ending with a 7-1-1 record and .900 save percentage behind a pretty strong Drummondville defensive unit.
Now, he gets to show himself at this camp, before likely becoming the full-time backup for the Voltigeurs next season.