8 Current And Former QMJHLers Named To Canada's World Junior Summer Showcase Roster

Caleb Desnoyers, Xavier Villeneuve, Lucas Beckman among the headliners for Canada's WJSS roster.
The World Junior Summer Showcase is nothing more than a set of exhibition matches in the summer, but it's vitally important for all invited junior players to make a good impression on their country's staff in order to get a leg up on making the team for the big winter tournament.
This year, there will be eight QMJHL representatives, current and former, on display for Canada at the showcase, including two forwards, three blueliners and three goaltenders.
Here's a look at everyone heading to camp.
Caleb Desnoyers
The Utah Mammoth fourth overall pick and potential returnee is coming off a monster junior season in Moncton, captaining the team to their second consecutive QMJHL final appearance.
It's expected Desnoyers will turn pro this fall, pushing to make the Mammoth out of camp or heading to the AHL as part of the new NHL/CHL 19-year-old agreement.
Still, if he's released for this winter's team, expect the St-Hyacinthe native to be among Canada's key players up front.
Xavier Villeneuve
An injury-riddled season saw the uber-talented Villeneuve slip outside of the first round, going to the Chicago Blackhawks at pick 34.
The talented blueliner will be in tough to make what looks to be an absolutely loaded Canadian defence this winter, but his past experience of dominance at the U18s for his country, a good showing at this camp and a good start to 2026-27 could see him sneak on as a power play option.
Speaking of next season, Villeneuve is leaving the Q and heading to Boston University of the NCAA this fall.
Lucas Beckman
Canada is bringing four goaltenders to this camp, and three are from the QMJHL. Beckman is arguably the highest-profile of the three, coming off of an amazing run to the Memorial Cup with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.
In the QMJHL regular season and playoffs combined with the Sags, the Ottawa Senators prospect posted a 29-5-0 record with seven shutouts and a sub-1.90 goals-against average. Not too shabby.
Next season, Beckman will have a new home in the Q once again after being traded to the ambitious Cape Breton Eagles.
Samuel Meloche
The second of three Q goalies to be selected for this roster, Meloche is coming off of his second season as the starting goalie for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, posting a 33-13-3 record, .897 save percentage and 2.75 goals-against average last season.
Like Beckman, the Buffalo Sabres draft pick is changing teams this summer, with the Saint John Sea Dogs acquiring the goalie via trade.
William Lacelle
It was a big surprise when Lacelle wasn't drafted after a pair of excellent QMJHL seasons, including a tremendous .917 save percentage split between Rimouski and Blainville-Boisbriand this season.
Still, Hockey Canada clearly like what they've seen from the Gatineau native, inviting him to this roster as one of four goalies.
Lacelle will depart the QMJHL this fall to head to college, joining the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Alex Huang
A mobile and smooth-skating blueliner, Huang has plenty of experience playing for Canada in the past, and now gets a look at this camp.
The Nashville Predators prospect is coming off a tremendous season with Chicoutimi, recording 70 (11+59) points in 62 games as well as an insane +58 rating, being a leader on the Sags' loaded defensive corps.
Huang will join the NCAA's Harvard University this fall as a freshman.
Charlie Morrison
A more defensive type than Huang or Villeneuve, Morrison is coming off of his second season with the Quebec Remparts.
The New York Rangers draft pick uses the combination of his size, skating and great defensive attributes to be a great physical and defensive defenseman, a profile that Hockey Canada always loves.
Morrison is also off to school this fall, joining the University of Connecticut.
Philippe Veilleux
It's nice to see Veilleux recognized and invited to this roster, as he's one of the top offensive weapons in the QMJHL, scoring a combined 183 points over the past two seasons for the Val-d'Or Foreurs.
While this wasn't enough to get the 5-foot-10 winger drafted to the NHL, he'll look to impress at this camp to try and become a rare undrafted skater to make team Canada at the WJC.
Veilleux will be returning to the Foreurs this fall, and is one of the top MVP candidates for this upcoming season.