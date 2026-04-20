Anaheim Ducks Prospect Masse Named QMJHL MVP

Maxim Masse capped off an extraordinary regular season with the Michel-Brière Trophy as QMJHL MVP.
It's been an excellent season for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens and star forward Maxim Masse, and he's now capped it off by receiving the Michel-Brière Trophy as QMJHL MVP in 2025-26.
The Anaheim Ducks prospect posted 102 (51+51) points in 63 games this season, leading the league outright in points, and tying with Blainville-Boisbriand's Justin Carbonneau for the lead in goals.
Meanwhile, Masse's +62 rating sat second in the league, and first among forwards, while he also sat in the top three in the league in both game-winning goals and power-play goals.
The other two finalists for this award were Moncton's Caleb Desnoyers and Rouyn-Noranda's Thomas Verdon, who both put up excellent seasons in their own right.
Other players such as Carbonneau, Val-d'Or's Philippe Veilleux, Newfoundland's Justin Larose and Moncton's Tommy Bleyl surely were all also considered for MVP, but in the end it always seemed like Masse's award to lose.
Now, the Saguenéens are in the midst of what they hope will be a Memorial Cup winning playoffs, while Masse has continued his strong play into the postseason, with three goals and 12 assists in eight games as his team has swept each of the first two rounds.
The 20-year-old is currently committed to play next year with the NCAA's University of Massachusetts, but he still could potentially turn pro if he and the Ducks believe that's the best course of action for his development.