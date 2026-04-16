Golden Puck Winners Announced: Analysis For Each Winner

Discover the QMJHL's brightest stars as we break down the Golden Puck winners, from offensive rookies to dominant defensemen and elite NHL prospects.
After releasing the finalists for eight different golden puck awards yesterday, the QMJHL today announced the winners for each award.
By organization, Moncton and Chicoutimi won two of these awards, while Newfoundland, Victoriaville, Shawinigan and Quebec won one each.
Below is who won each award, and a bit of analysis as to why.
Guy-Carbonneau Trophy: Gabe Smith (MON)
While it was a breakout season for the Utah Mammoth draft pick offensively, going from 39 to 77 points, it was his defensive game that sees him get some recognition in the awards booth, being named the best defensive forward in the league in 2025-26.
Smith uses his 6-foot-4 frame to his advantage, being physical both on the forecheck and defensively. He's a key penalty killer for the top-seeded Wildcats team, and was also dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 58.9% of his draws.
While it has no bearing on this award, the New Brunswicker has taken his game to another level in the postseason, scoring nine goals in eight games.
David-Desharnais Trophy: Alex Huang (CHI)
The smooth-skating Huang had 70 points from the blue line and had just 14 penalty minutes all season, fitting the description of most sportsmanlike player while being effective extremely well.
Really taking a step as the leader on a loaded Saguenéens blue line, Huang plays in every situation, and ended the season with a +58 rating.
The Nashville Predators prospect is now looking to go on a Memorial Cup run this spring with Chicoutimi.
Kevin-Lowe Trophy: Felix Plamondon (SHA)
In his fourth season with Shawinigan, Plamondon became their key shutdown defenseman, and did a great job at it.
With solid size, he's a good skater and is able to stick with many top forwards off the rush, while also being able to win battles and stop the cycle.
He ended the season with a +46 rating, a top-10 mark in the league, and even improved on his point totals, posting 32 in 64 games.
Michael-Bossy Trophy: Maddox Dagenais (QUE)
It's been a true breakout season for Dagenais, who has now been voted the top professional prospect, and is starting to be ranked as high as the top 20 on some NHL draft lists.
He really came along in the second half of the year, figuring out how to use his big frame, wicked shot and the rest of his offensive skill all in one package, and it vaulted him from 26 points as a rookie to 62 in his draft year.
Dagenais should hear his name called fairly early in Buffalo this June.
Michel-Bergeron Trophy: Egor Shilov (VIC)
Really, this award could've been shared by both of Victoriaville's Russian phenoms. Shilov gets the nod here for top offensive rookie, following an 82-point year that saw him sit seventh in league scoring in his first season.
The import is a playmaking genius who processes the game extremely quickly and sees plays on the ice most others don't, and has the skill to make those plays too.
He could be a first-round pick at this summer's NHL draft, and should at a minimum go in the top 40-45.
Raymond-Lagacé Trophy: Tommy Bleyl (MON)
While Bleyl won the best defensive rookie award, it's really his offensive game that jumps off the page as a blueliner.
He finished just one point behind Shilov with 81 points, which broke Gaston Therrien's record for most points as a rookie blueliner in league history.
The American led all defensemen in points, and his crafty skating and offensive brain could see him go pretty high at the NHL draft this summer.
Maurice-Filion Trophy: Yanick Jean (CHI)
A very, very active season for Chicoutimi manager Yanick Jean brings him home the GM of the year award.
The Sags truly went all-in this year, adding Tomas Lavoie, Alexis Bernier, Lucas Beckman, Jordan Tourigny, Mavrick Lachance and Liam Lefebvre to a high-powered roster, and turned them into a team that could be argued as Memorial Cup favourites.
Jean also made some savvy moves such as adding Maxim Schafer in the import draft, and has really built a deep and dominant QMJHL roster.
Paul-Dumont Trophy: Glenn Stanford (NFL)
It's only fair for the boisterous personality that brought the QMJHL back to Newfoundland wins the personality of the year award.
The president of the Regiment brought not only a team out to St. John's, but a very successful one as well both on and off the ice.
While they look to book their spot in the third round of the playoffs, their 5,233 average attendance sits near the top of the league, and you can really feel the buzz around this excellent franchise.