QMJHL Announces Finalists For 8 Awards

Eight different regular-season award winners will be announced tomorrow, with the nominees announced today.
As the regular season has drawn to a close, it's almost time to celebrate the outstanding work of many players and executives across the QMJHL.
With that, the league announced Wednesday the finalists for eight different trophies, with the winners of these Golden Pucks to be announced on Thursday.
Below is a list of each trophy and its nominees for the 2025-26 season.
Michael-Bossy Trophy (Top Professional Prospect)
Tommy Bleyl (Moncton Wildcats)
Maddox Dagenais (Quebec Remparts)
Egor Shilov (Victoriaville Tigres)
Michel-Bergeron Trophy (Offensive Rookie of the Year)
Alexis Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs)
Egor Shilov (Victoriaville Tigres)
Alexey Vlasov (Victoriaville Tigres)
Raymond-Lagacé Trophy (Defensive Rookie of the Year)
Tommy Bleyl (Moncton Wildcats)
Jan Larys (Drummondville Voltigeurs)
Malik L'Italien (Halifax Mooseheads)
Kevin-Lowe Trophy (Top Defensive Defenseman)
Peteris Bulans (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)
Adam Fortier-Gendron (Moncton Wildcats)
Felix Plamondon (Shawinigan Cataractes)
Guy-Carbonneau Trophy (Top Defensive Forward)
Thomas Desruisseaux (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)
Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildcats)
Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)
David-Desharnais Trophy (Most Sportsmanlike Player Combined With Effectiveness)
Samuel Beauchemin (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)
Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)
Philippe Veilleux (Val-d'Or Foreurs)
Maurice-Filion Trophy (General Manager of the Year)
Gordie Dwyer (Newfoundland Regiment)
Yanick Jean (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)
Taylor MacDougall (Moncton Wildcats)
Paul-Dumont Trophy (Personality of the Year)
Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)
Alexis Joseph (Saint John Sea Dogs)
Glenn Stanford (Newfoundland Regiment)