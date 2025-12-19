Armada Trade Brayden Besner To Tigres

A minor trade as a busy first day of the 2025-26 QMJHL holiday trade period rolls on sees Blainville-Boisbriand move forward Brayden Besner to Victoriaville in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Besner, 19, has nine (4+5) points in 29 games this season for the Armada. He was signed mid-season last year, where he scored 13 points in 28 regular season games, and added a goal in five playoff appearances.

The 5-foot-11 Ontario-born winger played previously in the CCHL with the Hawkesbury Hawks before joining the Armada.

For Victoriaville, they've already moved a pair of depth pieces earlier today, including winger Olivier Laverdiere, so the Besner addition fills that hole, while shuffling around draft picks. They sit second-last in the Western conference.

For the Armada, as they hope to get healthier in the new year and potentially make some other additions in this trade period, Besner likely wouldn't have much of a role down the stretch. Now, he has a chance to join a Tigres squad with less depth up front.

Besner currently does not have any Usports or NCAA commitments for the future.

