Sherbrooke Trades High-Scoring Forward Lachance to Chicoutimi

The first official trade of the QMJHL's winter trade period was a sizeable one, seeing the Sherbrooke Phoenix trade their third-leading scorer Mavrick Lachance to the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in exchange for four picks.

The picks are: Sherbrooke's 2026 first, which they are re-acquiring in this deal after originally moving it to Chicoutimi last season for Jayden Plouffe, as well as a third in 2026 (SNB), a 2027 fourth (VIC) and Chicoutimi's own 2028 second.

Lachance has 27 (10+17) points in 29 games this season for the Phoenix, good for third on the team. He's been a consistently effective scorer across all three of his seasons in the QMJHL.

For Chicoutimi, this is the beginning of a statement of intent in this trade period, as they sit atop the league standings with 49 points in 32 games.

Unlike some of their fellow contenders, they didn't buy as much before the season like the Armada, and have more assets to give than the Wildcats, who are already coming off a championship run last year.

For Sherbrooke, this move signifies what was expected, the team being one of the sellers from the middle. While they do sit fifth in the Wast, they are just once game above .500 and it may be better served for the team selling 19-year-olds like Lachance and regaining assets for years they have a real chance at the championship.

Lachance was never drafted into the NHL, but attended Boston Bruins rookie camp this fall as an invite. He currently has no Usports or NCAA commitments, but his continued strong play has surely garnered attention from many schools.

