Cape Breton Acquires Blueliner Flynn, Winger Laverdiere From Victoriaville

The QMJHL's trade period is in full swing, with a pair of relatively minor moves between the Victoriaville Tigres and Cape Breton Eagles seeing Brady Flynn and Olivier Laverdiere be moved to the Eagles for a 2028 sixth-round pick and a 2027 fourth.

Technically, these trades went down as separate transactions, but they were back to back trades between the same organizations, so they're being grouped together as one in this story.

Flynn, 19, has a goal and an assist in 24 games this season, and is a left-shot blueliner that may help fill in the void of Tomas Lavoie's imminent departure in Cape Breton. The Columbus, Ohio native was signed last year by Victoriaville out of the BCHL.

Laverdiere, 18, has a goal and two assists in a bottom-six role with the Tigres this season. Last year, he scored 22 (9+13) points in 61 games.

These moves give some depth to a Cape Breton team that has done a lot of winning lately, but is still expected to sell off some of its main 19-year-old pieces this trade period.

For the Tigres, they shed some depth for a pair of picks that can be assets down the road, as they don't expect to make much noise this season.

Neither Flynn nor Laverdiere have any current NCAA or Usports commitments down the line as of right now.

