Utah Mammoth Prospect, Cape Breton Captain Lavoie Traded To Powerhouse Chicoutimi

Now-former Cape Breton Eagles captain Tomas Lavoie truly left it all out on the ice for his team, right up until the final game.

A blockbuster trade now sees the Utah Mammoth draft pick headed to a loaded Chicoutimi side that has already made big moves for Alexis Bernier and Mavrick Lachance on the opening day of the QMJHL's holiday trade period.

Lavoie, 19, had five goals and 16 assists in 24 games for the Eagles this season, including a hat-trick, four-point performance in what would be his final game in Cape Breton, winning 4-3 over Moncton and snapping the Wildcats' seven-game winning streak.

Now, he gets to join a Saguenéens side that sits atop the QMJHL, and has really sent out a statement of intent to the rest of the league as the trade period opened on Friday.

In return, Cape Breton is receiving Quebec's first-round pick in the 2026 draft, their own second in 2027, and Chicoutimi's second, sixth and seventh in 2026.

Lavoie is in the midst of his fourth QMJHL season with the Eagles after being made the first overall pick in the 2022 draft. Across 208 games in Cape Breton, he recorded a total of 25 goals and 91 assists for 116 points.

Even with a recent surge of wins, Eagles GM Sylvian Couturier still decided the best course of action for his team was to trade his captain, and was able to move him to the first-placed team in the league.

Chicoutimi's blue line now features Lavoie, Bernier, Peteris Bulans, Alex Huang and Xavier Daigle, turning what was already a strong unit into the unquestioned best in the league.

It's pretty clear now that the Saguenéens are the team to beat down the stretch in the QMJHL.

