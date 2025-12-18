Saguenéens, Blueliner Nicklas Numminen Agree To Part Ways

Ahead of the opening of the trade period on Friday, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens have made an opening on the blue line, mutually agreeing to part ways with Nicklas Numminen on Wednesday.

Numminen, 19, is the son of former Finnish hockey great Teppo Numminen, who played nearly 1400 NHL games. He was born in Buffalo while his father played for the Sabres, but was raised in Finland.

The 6-foot-2 blueliner joined the Sags for training camp this year after being signed in July, but only got into seven games on a very strong Sags back end, not recording a single point.

He developed mostly in the Tappara Tampere system out in Finland before playing part of the 2024-25 campaign with LeKi's u20 program.

For Chicoutimi, this move opens up a roster spot as they look to build on what is hoped to be a deep playoff run. They currently sit tied for first in the QMJHL with the Moncton Wildcats.

Numminen currently doesn't have any NCAA commitments, and it isn't yet clear where he'll continue his hockey career.

