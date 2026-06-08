Draft Profile: Egor Shilov

The high-scoring Tigres phenom could be a savvy pick in the back end of the first round.
The 2026 NHL entry draft is quickly approaching, and teams are making their final decisions on which players they will be looking to select in Buffalo later this month.
Today, we'll take a look at the draft profile of one of the most dynamic scoring talents in the draft, but one who will have to round out his game to become a star in the NHL.
Egor Shilov lit up the QMJHL in his rookie year, scoring 82 (32+50) points in 63 games on a Victoriaville Tigres team that was extremely fun to watch.
Where Shilov really shines is in his offensive IQ and his ability to read the game. He's an exceptional playmaker who processes the game at lightning fast speed, being able to create so much time for himself and his teammates in the offensive zone.
His offence is also very effective off the rush, with a ton of deception in his game, being able to slow it down and make the right play almost every time.
This offensive skill package makes the Russian import super fun to watch, with him and the other half of his dynamic duo, Alexey Vlasov, toying with teams in the offensive zone and creating a ton of highlight reel goals.
Now, a player with this much offensive talent, skill and deception would typically be pegged as a top-15 prospect, so what's the catch?
Well, with Shilov, it all comes down to consistency and well-roundedness. When he's on top of his game, he's a general offensively, but there are times in games and shifts where he can float around, almost waiting for the play to develop for him rather than being the one that takes charge of the situation.
Meanwhile, he's not exactly a great defensive player. While it's normal for young and offensively gifted players to not exactly be the greatest defenders in the world, Shilov certainly leaves a lot to be desired on that side of the puck, and that is a part of why Victoriaville continued to struggle so much defensively this year.
The perimeter play is also a slight concern, though he shows so much skill it may not be too much of an issue. But, all told, there are some pretty big holes in the Russian's game that will need some ironing out in the coming years if he wants to hit his peak as a top-six NHL winger that can run a power play from the half wall.
While he's committed to play in the NCAA with Penn State, Shilov will return to play one more QMJHL season before heading off stateside. That's probably the right move, and the Tigres should be improved again for next season.
In an ideal world for him, he plays at an MVP level for Victoriaville next season, moves on to college and figures out how to dominate that level, and then graduates to the pro ranks.
His skill package is more than good enough to trod on that path, and that's why he'll likely go in the first round of this year's draft.