QMJHL Trade Recap: June 2-3

A recap of all the big moves that occurred between the second and third of June in the QMJHL.
It's draft week in the QMJHL, and with the Memorial Cup bookending the 2025-26 campaign, it's time to shift the calendars into off-season mode and focus on the upcoming year.
With that, the trade period has opened in June, and teams have begun to submit completed trades and work on new ones as the landscape of the league shifts heading into the summer.
Here's a look at all the big moves that have gone official this week.
Rouyn-Noranda trades Samuel Meloche and 2026 second (ROU) to Saint John for Cole Renaud, 2026 first (BLB), 2026 second (DRU), 2027 second (BLB), 2027 third (ROU), 2028 6th (BLB)
Huskies trade their starter, and one of the best goalies in the league to an up-and-coming Saint John team that's clearly looking to take a big jump next season in Alexis Joseph's NHL draft season.
Quebec trades Xavier Lebel to Victoriaville for 2026 third (VIC) and 2027 second (VIC)
Tigres add to their forward core with Lebel entering his 19-year-old season, while the Remparts move off of a guy who doesn't quite fit their timeline.
Rimouski trades Vincent Gladu to Victoriaville for 2028 ninth (VIC)
Tigres continue to add, picking up Gladu from the Océanic, who likely projects to be the team's backup next season with Gabriel D'Aigle graduating out and Anthony Catanzariti taking over as the starter.
Blainville-Boisbriand trades Olivier Lemieux to Saint John for 2028 fifth (CHA)
Sea Dogs add an overager who should provide some physicality and spark to their lineup.
Cape Breton trades Olivier Laverdiere to Val-d'Or for 2028 eighth
Foreurs add Laverdiere, a depth forward entering his 19-year-old season with some potential offensive upside.
Newfoundland trades Dominic Pilote to Baie-Comeau for no compensation
Drakkar add a potential overage option for free, as the 2026 last-placed team looks to take strides heading into the new season.
Gatineau trades Giovanni Collin to Baie-Comeau for 2026 seventh
Another addition to the Drakkar forward group, picking up Collin for cheap as he enters his 19-year-old season.