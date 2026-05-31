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Sherbrooke Adds Another American, Inking Blueliner Kurt Beck cover image

Sherbrooke Adds Another American, Inking Blueliner Kurt Beck

Rory Arthur
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The Phoenix continue to bolster their roster with some signings from down south.

The Sherbrooke Phoenix have made another addition to their roster, signing American defenseman Kurt Beck ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Beck, 17, was the team's third-round pick in the 2025 QMJHL draft. He played this past season at Dexter Southfield school, a popular location for Q teams to grab talent from.

The Arlington, MA, native came up through the Boston Jr. Eagles program and is eligible for the 2027 NHL draft, and a strong season in Sherbrooke could see the 6-foot-2 defender see his name called next summer.

Beck isn't the first American the Phoenix have signed in the past couple weeks, with Kaiden Donia joining the team last week. 

According to his Instagram, Beck is committed to play for Providence College of the NCAA

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