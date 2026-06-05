QMJHL Transactions Recap: June 4

A roundup of all the major trades and signings across the QMJHL on June fourth.
The QMJHL's draft week has continued, and more transactions have occurred as teams look to shape their rosters ahead of the 2026-27 season.
There have been multiple moves to shake up the top of the first-round draft order for Friday night, and there's still a chance of more to come before and at the draft.
Here's a look at all the major trades and transactions from June 4.
Chicoutimi trades Maxim Schafer to Cape Breton for William Dube and a 2026 5th (CHI)
The Saguenéens exodus continues as import Schafer heads to the Eagles, with prospect blueliner Dube and a pick heading the other way.
Saint John trades Nolann Heroux to Val-d'Or for 2027 1st (CHI), 2028 2nd (VDO), 2028 2nd (DRU)
The Foreurs add a very high upside talent in Heroux, the recent 10th overall pick in the 2025 QMJHL draft, for a handful of high picks, including a Chicoutimi first that could have a lot of value.
Shawinigan trades Cole Chandler, Elias Schneider, 2023 import 3rd (SHA), 2026 3rd (SHE) to Cape Breton for 2026 1st (QUE), 2026 import 2nd (CAP), 2026 2nd (VDO), 2027 1st (CAP), 2027 3rd (VDO)
Cape Breton continues to beef up for next season, adding two high-impact 19-year-old forwards from the Cataractes in exchange for a package including two firsts.
Cape Breton trades Maxime Sauthier to Val-d'Or for 2026 2nd (SHE)
Eagles clear an import slot with the additions of Schneider and Schafer, sending Sauthier to the Foreurs for a second.
Chicoutimi trades Thomas Desruisseaux to Baie-Comeau for no compensation
Saguenéens move off a potential overager that had no room on next year's team, with the Drakkar adding some experience to their roster.