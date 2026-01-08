Drakkar Grab Former Islanders Import Off Waivers

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar have filled their third and final import spot, signing former Charlottetown Islander Juraj Jonas Durco off of waivers Thursday.

Durco, 17, had one goal in 24 games in a depth role with Charlottetown this season. He should find a bigger role in Baie-Comeau, and they'll take the gamble that more production will follow.

The Islanders technically didn't need to clear an import spot, as even with Ivan Ryabkin joining the team, they still had their third spot open. But, with the addition of a forward, Durco's spot in the lineup dried up, and the team decided to let him go.

This is the Slovakian's first season in the QMJHL after being made the 82nd pick in the 2025 CHL import draft by the Islanders. Previously, he developed in the HK Dukla Trencin system in his homeland.

Baie-Comeau sits at the bottom of the QMJHL standings, and had a mass exodus of talent during the holiday trade period. Durco's arrival gives them a bit of young talent in an import role the rest of the season, and they can afford to give him more ice time without really any risk.

