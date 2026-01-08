Latvian WJC Star Olivers Murnieks Commits To NCAA's Boston College

Olivers Murnieks just returned to the Saint John Sea Dogs from his second World Juniors, and has now announced a future step in his hockey journey.

The Latvian import forward has committed to play for Boston College of the NCAA following the completion of his QMJHL career.

Murnieks, 17, was the sixth overall pick in the 2025 CHL import draft, joining the Sea Dogs for the 2025-26 season. He has 13 (3+10) points in 22 games this season in Saint John, and had a goal and three assists with Latvia at the recent WJC.

Last season, he played with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL, scoring 35 (15+20) points in 52 games.

While Murnieks' raw points numbers don't jump off the board, his game is more nuanced than that. He's a hard-working, responsible two-way centre that can be put in all sorts of situations and perform.



That versatility and defensive work will be his ticket to an NHL draft pick next summer. The other thing the 6-foot-1 centre has going for him is his July 31 birthday, making him one of the youngest players in the draft, with a bit more developmental runway.

No matter where or if he goes in this summer's NHL draft, the Sea Dogs will have at least another year with Murnieks before he heads down south.

