Remparts Sign Former OHL Blueliner Josh Brady

The Quebec Remparts have made an addition to their back end, signing former OHL defenseman Josh Brady.

Brady, 19, has played the entire 2025-26 campaign to date in the OJHL, posting 33, (8+25) points in 24 games between the Pickering Panthers and Trenton Golden Hawks. He played the previous two seasons with the Ottawa 67's, scoring six goals and eight assists across his 101-game OHL career.

Now, he'll join a Remparts squad that sits firmly in a playoff spot in the QMJHL, even if they aren't expected to be big contenders for any long-term playoff success this year.

Quebec was a light seller in the recent QMJHL trade period. Their biggest departure was sending goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault to Newfoundland to become their new starter, but otherwise they didn't make any major moves.

Now, they add some depth to their blue line, and will try to improve their playoff seeding the rest of the way.

Brady currently does not have any USports or NCAA commitments for his future.

