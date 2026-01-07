Mooseheads Top Scorer, 2026 Draft Eligible Oleg Kulebyakin Announces NCAA Commitment

Oleg Kulebyakin has had a successful first year in Halifax, leading the team in points in his rookie season. Now, he's announced the next step in his hockey journey, committing to the NCAA's University of Massachusetts for the 2027-28 campaign.

Kulebyakin, 17, has 38 (19+19) points in 36 games in his rookie QMJHL campaign. He ranks fourth among rookies in points, and third in goals.

The St. Petersburg native came up through the SKA system before moving to the U.S. during the 2023-24 season, joining the Wilkes-Barrie/Scranton Penguins 15U AAA program, where he scored a ridiculous 16 goals and 16 assists in just eight games.

Last season, he split time between the Carolina Jr. Hurricanes and Lincoln Stars systems, where he continued to light it up. That led to Halifax taking him ninth overall in the 2025 CHL import draft, a decision that's proved to be beneficial for both parties.

With Kulebyakin not expected to join UMass until the 2027-28 season, it still gives him another season and a half in the QMJHL. In an ideal world, he gets drafted this summer and then comes back for one more season, aiming to become one of the best players in the QMJHL before heading to college to continue his career.

As for this season, the Mooseheads sit seventh in the Eastern conference, and mainly stood pat during the deadline, holding onto 18-year-olds like Carlos Handel and Shawn Carrier.

Moving 19-year-old Mathieu Taillefer to Blainville-Boisbriand for picks was the only transaction Halifax made during the holiday trade period. They also signed BCHL blueliner Brenden Espenell, who's yet to appear in a QMJHL game.

