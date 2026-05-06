Foreurs Star To Join Northeastern University

Philippe Veilleux will join the NCAA school following his QMJHL career, but he hasn't yet chosen when that will be yet.
After being one of the top scorers and best offensive forwards in the QMJHL, Val-d'Or Foreurs star Philippe Veilleux has chosen the next step in his hockey journey.
The St-Jean-sur-Richelieu native will join the NCAA's Northeastern University Huskies following his QMJHL career, though he hasn't chosen exactly when yet.
Being a 2007-born player, Veilleux could play out his 19-year-old junior season with the Foreurs next year, and could even play an overage season, though that would be very unlikely.
However, there's also the possibility he could join the Huskies as soon as this fall, which would be a massive loss for Val-d'Or.
Over the past two seasons, Veilleux has racked up 183 points in 128 games, including a 96-point campaign this past season that saw him finish second in the QMJHL in scoring.
Doing this in your 17- and 18-year-old seasons is very impressive, and if he does return to the Foreurs this fall, a 100-point campaign is surely in his sights.
The choice to wait to make a decision may depend on what happens at this summer's NHL draft. Being one of the more surprising players to go undrafted in 2025, it's still possible he gets selected as an overager this go around, and if he does get selected, his NHL team would likely have some say in where they think he should go for his development.
It would be great for the league if Veilleux could return for one more year before going off to school, but in the end, the decision is in his hands.