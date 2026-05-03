Cataractes Blueliner Commits To NCAA For Next Season

Kevin-Lowe Trophy winner Felix Plamondon will continue his hockey career at UMass-Lowell in 2026-27.
As the Shawinigan Cataractes' season has now come to a close, it's time for some of their more veteran players to make a decision on what the best route to take for the future of their hockey careers will be.
One of those players is Felix Plamondon, who could've been a candidate to return next season as an overager after taking home the Kevin-Lowe Trophy as the top defensive defenseman in the QMJHL in 2025-26.
However, he will not take that path, and instead has chosen to head stateside to an NCAA school, announcing his commitment to the University of Massachusetts-Lowell starting next season.
Plamondon, 20, had seven goals and 25 assists in 64 games this past season with Shawinigan. He also had one of the best +/- marks in the league at +46 playing big minutes on the Cataractes' blue line.
The St-Raymond native is a strong skater that patrols the ice well, and as his trophy case now displays, is an excellent defensive defenseman.
He attended the Boston Bruins rookie camp in 2024, who could still keep a close eye on him as he won't be too far from them at UMass-Lowell.
This loss may have been planned for by Shawinigan, but will be a big one for a team that's likely to go into a bit of a retool starting next year.