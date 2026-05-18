Logo
QMJHL Roundtable
Powered by Roundtable
Gabe Smith Wins 2026 Guy Lafleur Trophy As Playoff MVP cover image

Gabe Smith Wins 2026 Guy Lafleur Trophy As Playoff MVP

Rory Arthur
7h
featured
87Members·1,161Posts
roryarthur@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Utah Mammoth prospect took home the trophy after a near goal-per-game playoff run.

It may have been in a losing effort, but Gabe Smith's dominant playoff run earned him the 2026 Guy Lafleur Trophy as QMJHL playoff MVP.

The Utah Mammoth prospect put up 19 goals and 14 assists in 21 playoff games, as the Moncton Wildcats fell in six games in the championship series to the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

It really felt as though Smith scored every night, and that included some big goals along the way. 

Gabe Smith with the Moncton Wildcats. (Photo: Daniel St-Louis)Gabe Smith with the Moncton Wildcats. (Photo: Daniel St-Louis)

The St. Andrews, N.B., native used his 6-foot-4 frame to his advantage, parking himself in front of the goal and dominating the blue paint and getting a lot of his points from in front.

That playoff style brought him lots of success playing a "playoff style" game, one that should help him as he moves up into the professional ranks in the coming years.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Star 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Xavier Villeneuve Commits To Boston University

QMJHL Expected To Expand To United States In Next Five Years

Tigres Star Import, Top 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Egor Shilov Commits To Penn State University

Wildcats Import Flips NCAA Commitment

Océanic Sign American Defender For 2026-27

Latest News