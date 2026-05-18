Gabe Smith Wins 2026 Guy Lafleur Trophy As Playoff MVP

It may have been in a losing effort, but Gabe Smith's dominant playoff run\nearned him the 2026 Guy Lafleur Trophy as QMJHL playoff MVP.\n\nThe Utah Mammoth [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/utah] prospect put up 19 goals\nand 14 assists in 21 playoff games, as the Moncton Wildcats fell in six games in\nthe championship series to the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.\n\nIt really felt as though Smith scored every night, and that included some big\ngoals along the way. \n\nGabe Smith with the Moncton Wildcats. (Photo: Daniel St-Louis)\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/e8adb05b-34d6-4c27-b6e1-085e4f81bee5.jpeg]\nGabe Smith with the Moncton Wildcats. (Photo: Daniel St-Louis)\n\nThe St. Andrews, N.B., native used his 6-foot-4 frame to his advantage, parking\nhimself in front of the goal and dominating the blue paint and getting a lot of\nhis points from in front.\n\nThat playoff style brought him lots of success playing a "playoff style" game,\none that should help him as he moves up into the professional ranks in the\ncoming years.\n\nNever want to miss out on any QMJHL [https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/] news?\nMake sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site [https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/].\n\nAlso follow @roryyarthur [https://x.com/roryyarthur] on X/Twitter for more\nupdates.\n\n\nREAD MORE\n\nStar 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Xavier Villeneuve Commits To Boston University\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/star-2026-nhl-draft-eligible-defenseman-xavier-villeneuve-commits-to-boston-university]\n\nQMJHL Expected To Expand To United States In Next Five Years\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/qmjhl-expected-to-expand-to-united-states-in-next-5-years]\n\nTigres Star Import, Top 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Egor Shilov Commits To Penn\nState University\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/tigres-star-import-top-2026-nhl-draft-eligible-egor-shilov-commits-to-penn-state-university]\n\nWildcats Import Flips NCAA Commitment\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/wildcats-import-flips-ncaa-commitment]\n\nOcéanic Sign American Defender For 2026-27\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/oceanic-sign-american-defender-for-2026-27]