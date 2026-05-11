Wildcats Import Flips NCAA Commitment

Kuzma Voronin will now play for UMass Lowell, switching his commitment from the University of Maine.
The Moncton Wildcats are tied 1-1 heading into game three of this year's QMJHL championship series, but that doesn't stop the churn of future planning from the squad.
It was announced today Kuzma Voronin, an import forward, will be heading to the NCAA's UMass Lowell, switching his commitment from the University of Maine.
Voronin, 19, had 60 (25+35) points in 58 regular season games in his first season with the Wildcats this year, and has added 17 (6+11) points in 17 playoff games in the team's pursuit to win back to back titles.
The Yaroslavl, Russia, native's biggest strength is his speed, being arguably the fastest skater in the league. He combines this with a good amount of skill to put up points and be a tenacious player to play against.
Voronin devlopped in the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl system as youth player before moving stateside to the New Jersey Rockets 16U program in 2022-23. He then played two years in the USHL split between the Youngstown Phantoms and Fargo Force before signing with Moncton this season.
Now, he'll head back to the U.S. for his collegiate career, likely starting this fall.