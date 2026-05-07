Océanic Sign American Defender For 2026-27

Phin Howard will join Rimouski next season from St. Mark's School.
As the offseason has now begun for 16 of 18 QMJHL teams, getting next season's roster in order becomes a top priority.
For Rimouski, they took a step towards bolstering their blue line on Thursday, announcing the signing of American defenseman Phin Howard for the 2026-27 season.
Howard, 18, is a product of St. Mark's School in, a prep school in Massachusetts many QMJHL teams have pulled talent from, especially recently. He also played with the NV River Rats 18U program last season.
The Newton, MA, native had five goals and 19 assists in 30 games with St. Mark's last year, and will hope to bring that offensive production from the blue line to Rimouski next season.
Currently, Howard has no active NCAA commitment, but a strong season or two with the Océanic could open up some eyes and pathways for him in the future.
Rimouski is looking to reload after a season where they missed the playoffs, and ended the season with just one win in almost three months.
They've already announced the signing of top American prospect Caiden Pellegrino, and now have another U.S.-born talent coming to Quebec in Howard.