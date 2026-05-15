Star 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Defenseman Xavier Villeneuve Commits To Boston University

The dynamic blueliner will take his talents to BU for the 2026-27 season.
Today's announcement is from Blainville-Boisbriand Armada star Xavier Villeneuve, who announced via his Instagram he'll be heading to play for the Boston University Terriers in 2026-27.
Villeneuve, 18, had 38 (6+32) points in 37 games this season with the Armada, following a 62-point campaign in 2024-25.
It was a bit of an injury-riddled year for the shifty offensive defenseman, who missed significant time at the start of the calendar year, but got back in time for the playoffs.
He had a good postseason, showing up in some big moments as the Armada made a run to the QMJHL semifinal, bowing out to the Moncton Wildcats in seven games.
Villeneuve is eligible for this summer's NHL draft, and will be seen as a big wild card in terms of where he'll end up going. Some lists have him as high as a top-10 player, but some have him as a second-round talent.
It's likeliest the Laval native gets selected somewhere between picks 20 and 50, but even that is a big range. We've seen similarly statured smaller offensive blueliners such as Lane and Cole Hutson, Seamus Casey and others go later than they potentially should on draft day, and Villeneuve certainly falls into that category.
No matter what, it seems like he'll be heading to BU next season, with him thanking his coaches and teammates for what they've done for him over his three-year QMJHL career.