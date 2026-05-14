Tigres Star Import, Top 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Egor Shilov Commits To Penn State University

The offensively-gifted Russian was previously committed to Boston University, but has now flipped to a different NCAA school.
After a successful rookie QMJHL season that saw him finish seventh in the league in scoring, Victoriaville Tigres import Egor Shilov has announced a future step in his hockey career.
The Russian import will be headed to the NCAA's Penn State University following his major junior career, he announced today on his Instagram page.
Shilov, 18, had 82 (30+52) points in 63 games for the Tigres this season, leading the way offensively alongside fellow Russian import Alexey Vlasov. Together, the two made one of the more dynamic and entertaining offensive duos in the league this past season.
This move is somewhat of a surprise, as Shilov is switching from his previous commitment to Boston University, one that came last season when he was playing with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL.
The initial expectation with BU was for him to join the team in the 2027-28 season, but it's not yet clear what the intentions are for Penn State.
It's entirely possible he suits up in Hockey Valley as early as this fall, but it's not out of the question Shilov returns for one more QMJHL season as well. There's a chance this decision doesn't officially come down until after the NHL draft, where whoever selects the Tyumin, Russia, native gets their say in his development path.
Most projections have the cerebral, skilled winger slotted to be selected somewhere between the end of round one and the start of round two at this summer's draft in Buffalo.