LIVE: QMJHL At The 2026 NHL Draft, Day 2
A live, updating feed of every QMJHL player that's selected in rounds 2-7 at the 2026 NHL draft.
Hello and welcome to The Hockey News QMJHL's coverage of day two of the 2026 NHL draft.
This page will update live with every player from across the league being selected Saturday in Buffalo.
Pick 218 (Tampa Bay Lightning): Max Vilen
It's back-to-back picks from the Q, with the Lightning grabbing Swedish import blueliner Vilen. The 6-foot-3 dman provided some depth offence from the blue line in Moncton after a mid-season trade from Saint John.
Pick 217 (Florida Panthers): Louis-Antoine Denault
The massive, 6-foot-8 goaltender heads to the Panthers, after a solid year with Newfoundland after getting traded from Quebec earlier in the season.
He was passed over in last year's draft, but attended Panthers development camp, so clearly they value him enough to select him.
Pick 215 (Colorado Avalanche): Alexandre Raymond
It's the Avs again picking from the Q, with goaltender Raymond the pick here.
In 18 games with the Huskies this past season, the 6-foot-4 goalie put up a .914 save percentage, 2.09 goals-against average and 7-4-4 record.
Pick 195 (Colorado Avalanche): Shawn Carrier
The hard-hitting, physical winger had a big year in Halifax, and now becomes an overage pick to Colorado. He put up 37 goals and 65 points in 61 games, and is committed to Boston University for 2027-28.
Pick 188 (Buffalo Sabres): Dylan Dumont
Dumont scored 28 goals in his draft year with the Drummondville Voltigeurs, his first full year in the QMJHL. He combines some solid speed and ability off the rush with a good shot.
Pick 179 (Nashville Predators): Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte
A solid two-way defender, Cossette-Ayotte combines a nice blend of defensive positioning with a bit of offensive upside.
Pick 171 (St. Louis Blues): Lars Steiner
It's onec again been a bit since a QMJHL pick, but the Blues step up and grab Steiner, who's fallen hard from where he was projected to go.
The Swiss import had 30 goals and 55 points in 44 games in his draft year in Rouyn-Noranda.
Pick 147 (Utah Mammoth): Florent Houle
An overager, Houle had a solid second season with Sherbrooke, showing his underrated skill and just being a pain to play against all over the ice.
Pick 135 (Winnipeg Jets): Alexandre Taillefer
The undersized blueliner played just 28 games in his draft year, but put up 17 points on the Remparts.
He's committed to NCAA UMass for 2027-28.
Pick 124 (Buffalo Sabres): Olivers Murnieks
It's been a bit since a QMJHL pick, but we got another one with Olivers Murnieks heading out to the host Sabres.
The smart, hard-working centre had a tougher draft year than he'd hoped due to injuries, but rebounded well in international tournaments with his native Latvia.
Pick 91 (Ottawa Senators) Louis-Felix Bourque
The physical and tenacious Bourque from Drummondville heads to Ottawa, adding some size and grit to their pool.
He had 49 points in 54 games in his first full QMJHL season with Drummondville.
Pick 82 (Anaheim Ducks): Rian Chudzinski
The Ducks love drafting from the Q, and they're right back at it this year taking Chudzinski out of Moncton.
The Needham, MA, native put up 21 goals in 54 games with the Wildcats this year, and really boosted his stock after a strong playoff run.
Pick 77 (New York Rangers): Charlie Morrison
The Rangers go right back to the QMJHL well, taking 6-foot-3, smooth skating defenseman Charlie Morrison.
Morrison defends well, skates well and plays a very pro-style game. He's heading to NCAA UConn next season.
Pick 67 (New York Rangers): Danai Shaiikov
It wasn't the first Q goalie we expected to come off the board this year, but the athletic and talented Danai Shaiikov heads to the Rangers in the early third round.
The Russian/Kazakhc import put up a .903 save percentage in 50 games in his rookie year with the Gatineau Olympiques.
Pick 52 (Tampa Bay Lightning): Oleg Kulebiakin
Kulebiakin comes off the board earlier than expected, but it's clear there was demand for him off the board with the Lightning trading up to acquire him.
The skilled Russian put up 73 points in 64 games in his rookie year with the Halifax Mooseheads.
Pick 46 (Los Angeles Kings): Liam Lefebvre
The first overager off the board is Lefebvre, heading out to the Kings.
The QMJHL champ in Chicoutimi had a fantastic playoff run that really boosted his stock, using his energy and physicality to really drive play the right way. He'll be heading to the Cape Breton Eagles for 2026-27.
Pick 43 (Colorado Avalanche): Egor Shilov
The dynamic and deceptive Shilov has gone to Colorado, a team that will definitely appreciate his offensive flair.
The Victoriaville forward had 82 points in 63 games in his rookie QMJHL season, and uses his fantastic passing ability to offensive mind to find lanes, and runs a power play as well as anyone in the draft.
Pick 34 (Chicago Blackhawks): Xavier Villeneuve
The skilled, crafty, dynamic blueliner is off the board early on day two, heading to the Blackhawks.
The Armada defenseman uses his quick twitch and offensive flair to create a ton of danger in the offensive zone, but his defensive play and injury issues this year caused him to fall out of the first round.
11:00 a.m. ET: We're back!
Everyone's had a night's rest, and we're right back at it for day two.
We're expecting a handful of QMJHLers to go fairly early today, including Xavier Villeneuve, Egor Shilov, Liam Lefebvre and Charlie Morrison. As the day progresses, players like Rian Chudzinski, Niko Tournas, William Lacelle, Jan Larys and many more will come off the board.