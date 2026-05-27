Saguenéens Defender Suspended For Remainder Of Memorial Cup After Dangerous Stomping Incident
Jordan Tourigny's tournament is over after the disciplinary committee deemed his stomp on Kitchener's Christian Humphreys as dangerous.
The CHL announced Wednesday afternoon Chicoutimi Saguenéens blueliner Jordan Tourigny has been suspended for the remainder of the 2026 Memorial Cup following a stomp on Kitchener Rangers forward Christian Humphreys' skate.
The incident happened at the 8:44 mark of the third period of Tuesday night's game between Kitchener and Chicoutimi. With the Sags down 3-1 in the third, Humphreys and the Rangers had the puck pinned in the corner.
Rather than slash with his stick or attempt to kick with the boot of the skate, Tourigny opted to stomp down with his skate blade onto Humphreys, a dangerous play that rightfully saw him ejected with a match penalty for intent to injure.
The NHL's department of player safety handles all supplemental disciplinary measures for the Memorial Cup, and they decided a suspension for the remainder of the tournament was an appropriate punishment for the defenseman.
Chicoutimi head coach Yanick Jean mentioned postgame he thought Tourigny was attempting to step on the stick of Humphreys, but that doesn't negate the extremely dangerous nature of the play, and the potential damage it could cause to the opponent.
Meanwhile, Rangers coach Jussi Ahokas didn't see it the same way, calling the play "coward hockey" and "the cheapest thing you can do in hockey."
According to the Waterloo Region Record's Josh Brown, Humphreys is "in good spirits but continues to be evaluated" after the stomp, so his status for the rest of the tournament is up in the air
Emotions definitely boiled over, even online after the incident. The QMJHL and Saguenéens both put out statements online telling the public to stop sending hate messages and death threats towards the Québec City native after the game.
Being an overager, this now means Tourigny's CHL career is over. He'll miss anywhere between one and three games for Chicoutimi depending on how far the team goes, and his skating and puck moving ability will be a big loss for a team that went 1-2 in the round robin phase.
Now, the Sags await the result of Wednesday's Kelowna-Everett matchup to see if they'll go straight to the semifinal, or be forced to play in a tiebreaker game.