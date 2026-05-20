Sea Dogs Overager Angelo Fullerton Stays Home, Commits To University Of New Brunswick

The New Brunswick native will join the USports powerhouse for the 2026-27 season.
It's the season of college commitments, and these days everyone is hot on the topic of who's heading down stateside to join the flashiest NCAA school available.
But, sometimes it's nice when guys stay home, too. That's exactly what Saint John Sea Dogs overager Angelo Fullerton is doing, announcing his commitment to the University of New Brunswick via his Instagram on Tuesday.
The Quispamsis, N.B., native is coming off his overage season in the QMJHL, which he got to spend with his local team in Saint John. In 61 games as an assistant captain with the Sea Dogs, he recorded 46 (27+19) points.
The 6-foot-3 winger played the first three seasons of his major junior career with the Cape Breton Eagles after being made a 10th-round pick in the 2022 QMJHL draft.
There, he served as more of a useful and physical depth piece rather than the goal scoring role he showed as an overager.
Now, he gets to stay in his home province, joining a UNB program that always pushes to be at the top of the USports ladder, and has had some dominant seasons of late.