Phoenix Sign Hulking American Defender Kaiden Donia

The 6-foot-5 blueliner will head to Sherbrooke next year, adding some serious size to the back end.
It's signing season as the offseason is officially in gear for all but one team now, and the Sherbrooke Phoenix have made a big addition to their back end, in more ways than one.
Hulking 6-foot-5 Kaiden Donia will be joining the team for next season, bringing some serious size to the blue line.
Donia, 18, played the majority of the 2025-26 season between the East Coast Militia 18U program and Massachusetts-based Groton Prep School. He also suited up five times for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL.
The Townsend, MA, native put up 22 (5+17) points in 27 games in Groton, captaining the prep school side he's played with the past four years.
Donia's play and frame have gotten him a bit of NHL draft attention, with NHL central scouting ranking the tall right-shot blueliner 192nd among NA skaters.
Next year, he'll get some good experience with a fairly young Sherbrooke team, who could use a bit of length on the back end.