Océanic Acquire Prospect Anthony Dontigny From Cataractes

The Rimouski Océanic have made an addition to their forward group, acquiring Anthony Dontigny from the Shawinigan Cataractes in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2028 QMJHL draft.

Dontigny, 17, was a fifth-rounder in the 2024 draft. He’s suited up for six career QMJHL games with Shawinigan, all coming in 2024-25.

This season, he’s played in the BCHL with the West Kelowna Warriors, putting up an assist in 20 games. He’ll play the rest of the season with Rimouski, the team said.

The Océanic sit eighth in the Eastern conference with a 16-17-1 record, and are clearly starting to build for future seasons. Meanwhile, Shawinigan is fourth in the East with a 18-11-4 record, and hope to win a playoff series or two this season.

Dontigny is committed to the NCAA’s Cornell University for the 2028-29 campaign.

