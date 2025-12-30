Top QMJHL Draft Prospect Zaac Charbonneau Signs In USHL

The prospect world was hit with a bit of a bombshell on Tuesday, as top QMJHL draft hopeful Zaac Charbonneau announced a tendered agreement with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Charbonneau, 15, is QMJHL and NHL star Danny Briere's nephew. He's played the past two seasons at the Mount St. Charles academy in Rhode Island, and has 58 (35+23) points in 27 games this season at the 15U level.

This is a bit of deja vu for QMJHL fans, as it's a very similar story to Tynan Lawrence from two years ago, even down to both signing with Muskegon.

Lawrence still ended up being a first-round pick in the QMJHL, with Chicoutimi taking him 10th overall in 2024. But, he chose to stick with the USHL route, starring with the Lumberjacks. He's now expected to be a top-10, potentially even top-five pick in the 2026 NHL draft.

Charbonneau was expected to go very high, potentially even first overall in this summer's QMJHL draft. Now, teams will have to wrestle with the risk of him never coming over with his obvious skill.

