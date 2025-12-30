Goaltender Zach Pelletier Dealt For The Second Time This Season, This Time To Armada

Despite not having played in a regular season QMJHL game in 2025-26, goalie Zach Pelletier has now been traded twice this campaign, now from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 QMJHL draft.

Just over a month ago, Pelletier was traded from Rouyn-Noranda to Baie-Comeau, also for a fourth. The Drakkar managed to move the fourth up a season in exchange for holding onto the goaltender for a month.

The Mont-Laurier native has played the season with the Saint-Jérôme Panthers of the QJHL this season, posting a 17-5-0 record, 3.55 goals-against average and .895 save percentage.

The Drakkar initially acquired his services as an insurance marker due to a Lucas Beckman injury, but then signed Sam Caulfield just a few days later, who has been very solid in his first six games.

So, Pelletier never actually saw action there. But now, the Armada are in need of a goaltender, with import Jakub Milota still injured while fellow import Arseni Radkov and rookie Derek Brouillard struggling at times.

Blainville-Boisbriand once held a firm lead atop the Western conference table, but now with their injury blips and the strong play of Drummondville and Rouyn-Noranda, they sit tied for second in points percentage, and are only ahead of the Voltigeurs by a single regulation win.

