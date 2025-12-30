Import Forward Lev Gaponov Traded To Océanic From Olympiques

Two teams closer to the bottom of the QMJHL table have completed a minor trade, seeing Russian import forward Lev Gaponov traded to the Rimouski Océanic from the Gatineau Olympiques.

Going back the other way is Rimouski’s own eighth-round pick in the 2028 QMJHL draft.

Gaponov, 17, has a goal and an assist in 20 games for the Olympiques in his rookie QMJHL season. He's played in mostly a fourth-line role when in the lineup, and will hope to get a bigger role in Rimouski.

The Omsk, Russia native fills the third import slot for Rimouski, alongside Dovydas Junka and Luca Nappiot. Meanwhile, Gatineau opens an import spot with the trade.

Gaponov is eligible for the 2026 NHL draft, but will need a big second half of the year to get any real interest from NHL teams.

