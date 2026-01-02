Rouyn-Noranda Star Thomas Verdon Announces NCAA Commitment

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies star overager Thomas Verdon will play for the NCAA’s Bowling Green State University next season.

It will be somewhat of a full circle moment for the Cleveland-born forward, who will get to play college hockey in his home state of Ohio.

Verdon, 20, has 49 (19+30) points in 33 games this season, good for fifth in the QMJHL. He’s been the primary driver of the Huskies’ offence all season, leading the team in scoring by 19 points.

A third-round pick in the 2021 QMJHL draft, he’s played 244 games so far across his five-year major junior career, posting 85 goals and 119 assists for 204 points, all with Rouyn-Noranda.

The Huskies currently sit third in the Western conference, just one point back of Blainville-Boisbriand and Drummondville with game(s) in hand on both.

