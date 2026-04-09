Playoff Preview: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada vs Newfoundland Regiment

The upstart Regiment will be up against one of the QMJHL's top contenders in the Armada
In what is technically the 4v5 series in the second round, the Newfoundland Regiment are facing off against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in a battle of two teams that went mostly all-in this season.
The Armada went big in the summer, and entered the season as the preseason favourites, but injuries throughout the regular season saw them finish just second in the West.
Meanwhile, the Regiment had a strong first year in St. John's, and are pushing to give their fans an even deeper playoff run.
What to expect from Blainville-Boisbriand
The Armada made light work of a plucky Tigres side in round one, enjoying one of three round one sweeps. Bill Zonnon had a masterful series, with nine points in four games, while Justin Carbonneau and Xavier Villeneuve followed him closely in points.
All told, eight players were point-per-game or better for the well oiled Blainville machine in the first round, as they scored 19 goals in four games.
In goal, William Lacelle was solid but unspectacular (he didn't really need to be) with a .910 save percentage against Victoriaville.
The one place they'll look to improve is on special teams, though, as they managed just one power-play goal in round one. While the Tigres have a lot of talent on the man advantage, the Armada will want their penalty kill to operate at a better rate than 75 percent.
But with that, and still being dominant, it shows how much talent this team has at even strength. This is a group that's probably better than their seeding suggests, and now that almost everyone is healthy, they'll be very hard to beat.
What to expect from Newfoundland
The Regiment are a veteran team who passed a pretty decent test in round one at the hands of the Cape Breton Eagles.
Now, the challenge will ramp up, and they'll need more good production from their top six and strong goaltending from Louis-Antoine Denault to keep their run alive.
Despite missing two games through suspension in the opening round, Dawson Sharkey had four goals and seven points. Louis-Francois Belanger, Justin Larose and Alexis Michaud all also put up over a point-per-game against Cape Breton.
Their power play clicked at just over 30 percent, which will need to continue, and their PK was alright at an 80 percent clip.
The story around this team really is well told, they were a decent team that needed a goalie, went out and acquired Denault, and then rocketed up to third in the East. They wanted to get into a test like this one against the Armada, and they're going to get it in a very intriguing series.
Schedule
Game one: Thursday, April 9, 7 PM EDT @ Blainville-Boisbriand
Game two: Friday, April 10, 7 PM EDT @ Blainville-Boisbriand
Game three: Monday, April 13, 5:30 PM EDT @ Newfoundland
Game four: Tuesday, April 14, 5:30 PM EDT @ Newfoundland
Game five*: Friday, April 17, 5:30 PM EDT @ Newfoundland
Game six*: Sunday, April 19, 3 PM EDT @ Blainville-Boisbriand
Game seven*: Tuesday, April 21, 7 PM EDT @ Blainville-Boisbriand
* = if necessary