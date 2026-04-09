Playoff Preview: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies vs Shawinigan Cataractes

Both Rouyn-Noranda and Shawinigan will hope to carry the momentum from their game seven wins into the second round.
Neither of Rouyn-Noranda or Shawinigan had the most convincing first round win, but they both made it past their respective opponent, and are now facing off in round two.
This might not be the series with the most firepower, but it sees two balanced groups with solid goaltendings.
Both of these groups will think they have a legitimate chance at heading to a semifinal, and will look to take advantage of the other's weaknesses.
What to expect from Rouyn-Noranda
As the top seed in the west, beating the Gatineau Olympiques was not as easy a task as it seemed on paper, as the Huskies nearly dropped a 3-0 series lead, needing a game seven victory to get the job done.
While Samuel Meloche held up his side of the bargain in goal, the offence really struggled to get going, particularly down the stretch of the series.
In the end, though, Thomas Verdon is still an exceptional player who had a good series, and Jayden Pominville is continuing his end of season breakout surge.
Lars Steiner is someone who Rouyn-Noranda will definitely want to get going if they want to go deeper in this postseason, and the whole team will need to score more than one goal per game in games 4-6 this time around.
On the special teams front, they did show up in round one, though a lot of the power play success is skewed from a couple big scoring performances, and not when the offence went dry.
What to expect from Shawinigan
The Cataractes battled hard in their round one series against Sherbrooke, probably the closest series of the opening round start to finish.
They're a much younger team than most others remaining in the playoffs, and their rookies have helped lead the way in the postseason so far.
Olivier Charron had a big series, while Dylan Laframboise, Elias Schneider and Frederic Bergeron all chipped in on the scoresheet as well. Of course, Jiri Klima still led the way, and Mathys Fernandez was big when he needed to be in goal.
Where they really struggled against Sherbrooke was on special teams. Of all 16 teams in the first round, Shawinigan was dead last in power play percentage and second-last in penalty kill percentage. If they can clean that up, they could be a real force.
Overall, this team is gaining a lot of experience, and will fancy their chances against as the underdog in this series. They probably aren't going to win a championship this year, but their youth is showing they can show up in the postseason.
Schedule
Game one: Friday, April 10, 7 PM EDT @ Rouyn-Noranda
Game two: Saturday, April 11, 4 PM EDT @ Rouyn-Noranda
Game three: Tuesday, April 14, 7 PM EDT @ Shawinigan
Game four: Wednesday, April 15, 7 PM EDT @ Shawinigan
Game five*: Friday, April 17, 7 PM EDT @ Shawinigan
Game six*: Monday, April 20, 7 PM EDT @ Rouyn-Noranda
Game seven*: Tuesday, April 21, 7 PM EDT @ Rouyn-Noranda
* = if necessary