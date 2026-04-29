Playoff Recap: Armada, Saguenéens Hold Off Late Comebacks To Pick Up Wins

Blainville-Boisbriand tied their third round series with Moncton up at two, while Chicoutimi took a 2-1 lead over Rouyn-Noranda.
Both semifinal series in the QMJHL were in action on Tuesday night, with Blainville-Boisbriand and Chicoutimi picking up victories in one-goal games.
It's always tough to close out games this deep into the playoffs, and Moncton and Rouyn-Noranda each pushed right to the very end, but couldn't find that equalizing goal.
Here's all the action from game three in Rouyn-Noranda, and game four in Blainville-Boisbriand.
Chicoutimi (4) - Rouyn-Noranda (3)
The Sags came out hot on Tuesday, looking to take their first lead of this third-round series, coming to a tough away arena at Rouyn-Noranda.
Jordan Tourigny opened the scoring just over six minutes into the first, before Emile Ricard doubled the scoring a few minutes later.
That score would hold into the first intermission, and league MVP Maxim Masse would make it three just 43 seconds into the second.
The Huskies would battle back from there, though, with Benjamin Brunelle's 10th of the playoffs getting them on the board before a beauty from Thomas Verdon cut the lead to one.
It was a second period that had a ton of penalties, though, and you don't want to give this Chicoutimi power play too many chances. That would burn Rouyn-Noranda late in the second, as Thomas Desruisseaux restored the two-goal advantage before the end of the middle frame.
Down two heading into the third against a great defensive team, the Huskies sure battled.
After having just 10 shots in the first two periods, they had 11 in the third alone. Nathan Langlois scored 3:30 into the final stanza, but they couldn't beat Lucas Beckman again, and the Sags held onto a 4-3 victory in game three.
Chicoutimi now has the series lead, but Rouyn-Noranda will look to carry their momentum and take game four at home, on Wednesday night.
Moncton (2) - Blainville-Boisbriand (3)
Another team that really held on in the third was the Armada, who actually had to battle back in the first themselves to get the lead in the first place.
Rian Chudzinski got the Wildcats on the board first, but a big late-period surge from the hosts gave them the lead.
Firstly, a nice shot shorthanded by Torkel Jennersjo tied the game with 36 seconds to go in the opening frame. Then, with just a few seconds to go, a mess behind the net from Rudy Guimond saw the puck spill out front to Mael Lavigne, who's now scored in all four games so far this series.
That would give Blainville a shocking lead heading into the first intermission, and it was somewhat survival mode from then on.
There were no goals in the second, with the shots sitting at an 11-9 lead for the 'Cats in the middle frame.
The third, though, is where the ice really tilted. The Armada scored through Matt Gosselin on their only shot of the period just past the halfway mark, while Moncton fired 17 shots towards William Lacelle.
Only Gabe Smith found the net though, on a perfectly placed one-timer with just over two minutes to go that cut the lead to one.
Lacelle would shut the door from there, closing out a 36-save performance to help his team steal game four, and tie this series back up.