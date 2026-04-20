Playoff Recap: Armada Victory Seals Semifinal Matchups, Eliminate Regiment

A comeback win for Blainville-Boisbriand sees them win the series against Newfoundland.
The second round of the QMJHL playoffs is now over, with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada dispatching the Newfoundland Regiment in six games.
Game six saw a big comeback from the Armada, led by their starpower at the top of the lineup.
Here's how we got there.
Newfoundland (3) - Blainville-Boisbriand (5)
At the start, it seemed like we may have a game seven. Will Reynolds scored early on in the first, and the Regiment had a much-needed lead.
While the Armada had the puck in the net right at the very end of the first, it was judged to be after the buzzer, leaving the visitors with a 1-0 lead with their backs up against the wall.
Louis-Francois Belanger made it 2-0 early in the second, and the Regiment were rolling.
That was until Spencer Gill got Blainville-Boisbriand on the board soon after, and Vincent Desjardins tied it at two before the halfway point of the game. The game would settle down a bit from there, as the teams headed into a pivotal third tied 2-2.
The third would start perfectly for the home team. Mael Lavigne scored just 1:41 into the final frame, and that one goal lead would hold for over 15 minutes, before Mateo Nobert scored a dagger with just over three minutes to go.
Belanger's second of the night would make things interesting for a moment, before Lavigne's second into an empty net would seal the game and the series for the Armada.
It was a big night for number 39 in black and white, as he had two assists to go alongside his pair of goals. Justin Carbonneau and Matt Gosselin had three assists each in their own right.
Blainville-Boisbriand will head to top-ranked Moncton on Thursday to start their third round matchup, while Newfoundland will be disappointed with how they let the series go, but will look back fondly on a fantastic debut season.