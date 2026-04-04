Playoff Recap: Eagles, Olympiques Stay Alive While Phoenix, Foreurs Move On

One more QMJHL team saw the end of their season on Friday, while four series are still up in the air.
All five series that went to a fifth game were in action on Friday, with one team advancing to the second round, two teams extending their series and two teams taking a stranglehold heading into game six.
There still aren't any confirmed matchups for the next round yet, but we're getting closer to seeing what the picture will look like.
Here's all the action from last night's fixtures.
Sherbrooke (6) - Shawinigan (1)
The Phoenix won their second road game this series after taking one of the first two away from home, and are now close to heading to the second round.
This one was never really close, as Sherbrooke was in control the entire game. Cataractes head coach Daniel Renaud healthy scratched the team's regular season leading scorer Felix Lacerte after a scoreless first four playoff games this season.
That decision did not pay off, as his team still couldn't generate anything of note towards Kyan Labbe's goal.
Sherbrooke now has a chance to close the series out Sunday.
Drummondville (3) - Val-d'Or (5)
A surprisingly strong regular season from Drummondville was followed by a disappointing post-season, as the Western conference's third seed falls in the opening round in just five games.
The Foreurs' offence really showed up in this series, as they proved they were more than just Philippe Veilleux, but a solid top nine of guys that can all produce.
Emile Beaunoyer also had a strong series, and capped it off with a 41-save performance in this one to ice the series.
Val-d'Or be in tough in round two, though, facing either Moncton or Chicoutimi based on how the Rouyn-Noranda/Gatineau series goes. That will be a much tougher test, and they'll be as big of underdogs as anyone.
Newfoundland (4) - Cape Breton (5) (OT)
Down 4-1 after the second period, it seemed like Cape Breton's season was over. Newfoundland had already won three straight games in this series, and it simply seemed as though the Eagles were outmatched.
But, they came out in the third with nothing to lose, and stormed back to tie the game with three goals, the latest coming with just 1:11 to go in regulation.
Maxime Sauthier scored just 22 seconds into overtime, and pushes this series on to game six back in Newfoundland.
The Eagles will need two more big performances to win this one, but comebacks have to start somewhere.
Gatineau (4) - Rouyn-Noranda (1)
The Olympiques just refuse to die. The lowest seed in the QMJHL playoffs went down 3-0 in this series, but have now pulled off two straight wins against the top seed in the West to push their season to a game six.
It was a masterful defensive performance on Friday, as they held the Huskies to just 14 shots all game, including only three in the third while holding a one-goal lead until a pair of late empty netters sealed the win.
It would be one of the most shocking upsets in CHL history if Gatineau can pull the reverse sweep in this series, but they're keeping their chances alive.
Charlottetown (3) - Quebec (2)
The lone series across the league to be knotted at two apiece, the Islanders won 3-2 to take a 3-2 series lead back home over the Remparts.
A pair of second period power-play goals from Ivan Ryabkin and Ross Campbell were the difference in this one. Donald Hickey also had a huge third period, stopping 16 of 17 shots as Quebec piled wave after wave of pressure on to try and tie the game.
Charlottetown will look to close the series out on Sunday.
Tonight's Games
Cape Breton (2) at Newfoundland (3) - 1:30 PM EDT
Rouyn-Noranda (3) at Gatineau (2) - 3 PM EDT
Shawinigan (2) at Sherbrooke (3) - 3 PM EDT